Cowra Guardian
Subscriber

Woman fined $1100 after "appalling behaviour"

Updated June 14 2022 - 11:00pm, first published June 10 2022 - 1:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman fined $1100 after "appalling behaviour"

A 44-year-old Cowra woman who made a phone call which lead to two other people being charged with offences was told she was "the poorest example of all" when she appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely in the Local Court on June 8, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.