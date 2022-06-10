Woman fined $1100 after "appalling behaviour"

A 44-year-old Cowra woman who made a phone call which lead to two other people being charged with offences was told she was "the poorest example of all" when she appeared before magistrate Jillian Kiely in the Local Court on June 8, 2022.
Rebecca Joy Kiss of Brisbane Avenue plead guilty to stalk/intimidate before being fined $1100.
Ms Kiely said Kiss' actions "instigated" offences committed by the two other people involved, both of whom have already been dealt with by the court.
"It would appear she summoned (one of the others) to take action," Ms Kiely said.
"It was appalling behaviour. She approached the victim and his mother who were minding their own business and abused them.
"It was appalling behaviour over a stupid family dispute. You can't carry on like that in a civilised community," Ms Kiely said.
In addition to the $1100 fine Kiss was placed on a 12 month Community Correction Order.
Police documents tabled in the court revealed about 11.45am on December 29 last year the victim and his mother were in Kendal Street when they were approached by Kiss who made a number of comments, refusing to let them pass her.
The documents revealed Kiss was told by the mother of the victim "you're disgusting" and "you're feral".
Following this Kiss, the documents state, told the victim "..... is going to bash you" before putting her phone to her ear saying "come on down".
The victim and his mother then went to a nearby chemist before going to the Cowra Police Station to report the incident.
Documents reveal that when they returned to their vehicle in Kendal Street they were approached by two people, one armed with a T shaped metal weapon and the other a hockey stick which was used to cause damage to the victim's vehicle.
In a later police interview one of these people, police said, indicated they attended as a result of a phone conversation with Kiss.
