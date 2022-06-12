Medal of the Order of Australia recipient Neville Pengilly "humbled and embarrassed"

Neville Pengilly always had a vision that three levels of aged care would be available to Cowra's elderly - self care, aged care and dementia care.
He was honoured for that vision which became a reality in 2013 when he was named as a recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in Monday's Queen's Birthday Honours List.
Advertisement
An original member of the board which established aged care units at Cowra's Bellevue Lodge Mr Pengilly today remains on the board which also oversaw the opening of the Cowra Retirement Village Bilyara in 1988 and in 2013 its dementia care unit Ganya Cottage.
"Humbled and embarrassed," he says he felt when news arrived he was to receive the Medal of the Order of Australia.
"I'm delighted and very happy that someone has done a lot of work in putting my name forward.
"Australia is a wonderful place where people do things and don't want any accolades. I feel so humbled to receive this award and even more humbled that somebody has spent so much time in putting my name forward, all without my notice.
"It's just been difficult for me to find the words, other than, I'm delighted that somebody thought that what I have done in the past has been worthy of putting up for recognition.
"I never look for recognition but I am very pleased to be able to accept this honour.
"I always had the vision that we would have three levels of care," Mr Pengilly said.
Opened in 1974 the first Bellevue Lodge united provided accommodation for the aged, in particular those families that were finding it difficult to look after mum and dad and continue to go to work.
"Up until that time a lot of wives were still at home doing home duties, but as the days passed into the '70s that started to change and wives went out more to work which made it difficult to continue the tradition of families looking after mum and dad as they aged and needed help," Mr Pengilly said.
"We were able to provide the accommodation and June Pengilly, who was my brother's wife and was a community nurse, was able to pop in on them and see how they were going.
"That was the best of care we could offer, along with the accommodation.
"As things progressed it was always my hope that we would be able to provide care for people. That's when Bilyara came about."
And after Bilyara, Ganya Cottage.
"We were only a small committee and we didn't have any status as far as government recognising us so we got involved with the United Protestants Association," Mr Pengilly said.
"They gave us a lot of help in the early days and then the Masonic Lodge put, I think, $125,000 on the table to help us get started.
"We organised ourselves into a board and became the Cowra Retirement Village and have progressed from there."
The highlight of his time on the board, Mr Pengilly said, was when he was given the honour of officially opening Ganya.
Advertisement
"I just felt wonderful and humble about it, It was like I was the one called to do it," Mr Pengilly said.
Member for Cootamundra at the time Alby Schultz was due to perform the opening but illness preventing him from attending.
Alongside his association with the Cowra Retirement Village Mr Pengilly has been a lay-presider with the Cowra Uniting Church since 2007, chairperson of the Church Council since 2007 and manager of the Church Hall.
He served as the Uniting Church parish secretary between 1977 and 1979 and as a Parish Elder between 1977 and 1987.
He's also been heavily involved with Cowra's Food Hall as the Chair of its advisory committee from 2011 to 2013.
He remains a Food Hall volunteer.
Advertisement
His other church involvement includes being a current member of the Cowra Clergy Group and a member of the Pastoral team at Weeroona Aged Care residence.
He's also a representative of the Macquarie Darling Presbytery of the Uniting Church's Ministry Mission Committee, a position he has held since 2007.
Between 1965 and 1969 he was superintendent of the Cowra Sunday School, Methodist Church and has been a member of the United Protestant Association.
A founding board member of the Cowra Retirement Village since 1983 he has served as deputy chairman since 1988 and was chairman in the 1980s.
Mr Pengilly also found time to serve as a Cowra alderman and councillor between 1972 and 1977 and again between 1983 and 1995.
He was deputy shire president between 1986 and 1992 and president of the Cowra Chamber of Commerce between 1973 and 1976.
Advertisement
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.