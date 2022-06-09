Cowra Guardian

Coerver Coaching clinic coming to Cowra for July holidays

Updated June 21 2022 - 5:51am, first published June 9 2022 - 4:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Coerver Coaching, the "world's number one soccer skills teaching method" will be returning to Cowra during the July school holidays with a fun and educational soccer skills camp.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.