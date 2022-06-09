Coerver Coaching clinic coming to Cowra for July holidays

Coerver Coaching, the "world's number one soccer skills teaching method" will be returning to Cowra during the July school holidays with a fun and educational soccer skills camp.
Coerver Coaching is a global football coaching program inspired by the teachings of Wiel Coerver and created in 1984 by Alfred Galustian and Chelsea great, Charlie Cooke.
Coerver Coaching programs are delivered in 53 countries around the world, with player and coach programs delivered for the world's biggest clubs and federations including the English Premier League, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Japanese Football Association and Football Australia.
Coerver Coaching Technical Instructor, Benjamin Monteleone said: "We are proud to continue our tradition of providing local opportunities for boys and girls living in regional areas".
"This will be our 12th year visiting the Cowra region and it is great to see the players continue to improve while having so much fun."
Current Australian International, and two time Olympian, Ellie Carpenter was a Coerver Kid, having travelled the Canberra to participate in Coerver Coaching programs.
Ellie grew up in Cowra and also travelled to Japan with Coerver Coaching to participate in Coerver tournaments and was also involved in filming of videos which are used globally to teach Coerver Coaching soccer skills.
To find out more information about the Coerver Coaching Bathurst Holiday Camp, visit: https://coerveract.com.au/courses/cowra-holiday-camp-july-2022-cowra-registered-players
