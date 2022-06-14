Cowra housing market breaking records despite rate rise

Rising interest rates aren't having a significant impact on the Cowra real estate market with properties selling at auction in recent weeks well above reserve.
Cowra agents say while inquiry rates have dropped the market hasn't and they don't anticipate it doing so in the short term.
Recent sales indicate the market is still strong with a two bedroom, two bathroom, one car space property in Vaux Street selling at auction on June 2 for $670,000.
At least three bidders were still vying for the property when the sale price reached $600,000.
Agent Adam Gambrill of Ray White Emms Mooney said the interest shown suggested if they had similar properties for sale they'd have also sold.
"There are just so many buyers for that specific style of property," Mr Gambrill said.
Raine and Horne Cowra recently sold a property in Ina Drive for a record Cowra price of more than $800,000.
"I must admit, if people want something they're still going for it," Raine and Horne agent David Fagan said.
"I don't think our market has dropped, our inquiry rate has but our prices are still holding up.
"If there were a lot of properties on the market you might see a downward push but there are not enough properties on the market to create that downward pressure," he said.
Mr Fagan and Mr Gambrill both believe the rate rises are being over over hyped by the media.
"I haven't had anyone say the interest rate rises are too scary."
"The media are blowing it out of proportion," Mr Fagan said.
"The increases are on the tip of everyone's tongue because of the media, people are talking about it quite a lot because the media is pushing it," Mr Gambrill added.
"We haven't really seen any great affects at this time, regionally the market is still quite strong.
"But typically what happens in the city takes six to eight weeks to filtrate out to the region but as of right now we haven't seen any great affect on our market off the back of all the negative media speculation," Mr Gambrill said.
Mr Fagan was also critical of the media report of falls in prices.
"The media is also reporting massive drops in property prices in Sydney and Melbourne, the (so called) massive drop is just 1.5 per cent but n the last 12 months prices went up 22.5 per cent, they're just sensationalising it," Mr Fagan said.
"We've only gone from a base rate of 0.25 to 0.85 which is bugger all and the media is doing its figures (on loan repayments) based on million dollar loans in Sydney. I reckon our average in Cowra is probably a $200,000 loan," he said.
New treasurer Jim Chalmers also came under fire from Mr Fagan who he said: "appears to be trying to scare people away from spending money to push inflation down".
"Every time Jim Chalmers opens his mouth he's saying things are bad. The economy can't go from being okay to being a disaster in four weeks," Mr Fagan said.
Stephen Haslam of Cowra Real Estate agrees Cowra properties are still selling well but he expects the market to return to a 'normal' state over the next couple of months.
"Where we've seen 20 per cent of our stock selling before it hits the market we're finding those are now coming to market," Mr Hasslam said.
He expects properties, which have been selling before coming to market, to return to a 'normal' cycle where they remain for sale for a month to five weeks.
"It hasn't happened yet but I think it will," Mr Hasslam said.
"In surrounding areas like Young, Blayney, Orange, prices aren't going to drop but the market will return to normal which will be good for buyers.
"It will affect parts of Sydney which have boomed a lot but I think the market here will just go back to normal," Mr Haslam said.
Circling back to this month's Vaux Street sale Mr Gambrill described it as a "phenomenal result" which "well and truly exceeded the owner's expectations".
"We had upwards of 10 registered bidders on the property and I think we had four to five on a Rankin Street property, both sold above the reserve," he said.
The three bedroom, one bathroom, one car space Rankin Street property sold for $415,000.
"If we were seeing a real impact of the interest rate rises I don't think we'd have seen the results we did," Mr Gambrill said.
"They always say that auction is the truest method of how the market is going because it is the most open and transparent way of transacting on a property.
"It will be interesting to see what happens over the next three to six months but if you didn't know the interest rate rises were going to happen you'd have to have had your head in the sand.
"It's not really taking people by surprise," Mr Gambrill said.
