Cowra Guardian

Cowra housing market breaking records despite rate rise

Updated June 14 2022 - 5:12am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rising interest rates aren't having a significant impact on the Cowra real estate market with properties selling at auction in recent weeks well above reserve.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.