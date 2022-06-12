New member inducted at Cowra Men's Probus meeting

Cowra Men's Probus Club held its monthly meeting at the Masonic Hall on Tuesday, June 7.
To begin the meeting president Richard Oliver inducted a new member, Barry Browne, to the Club.
There has been an interest shown within the Club to have an inter club visit with the Probus Club of Cootamundra, this is in its initial stage and will be further investigated for a suitable time and venue.
Tour Director, Allan Vorias then tabled a proposed tour of the Twelve Apostles and the Great Southern Road which is scheduled for October 2 to 8.
The guest speaker for the day was Ian Donges.
Ian is well known in Cowra as the former president of the National Farmers' Federation, showground committee member and Bilyara committee member.
Ian's talk was about the Bilyara Retirement Village, its history and functioning. The Probus members are probably a future target for going into the village.
The Cowra Retirement Village is a not for profit group and is community owned.
At the moment it employs 130 staff with a budget of over $10 million annually.
Each week Bilyara provides services for over 250 people, providing a wide range of aged care services.
The complex consists of 72 residential care rooms and14 dementia rooms, and two respite rooms.
There are 16 independent living units at Bellevue Lodge, 25 in Kalyan Court, and nine in Kiah Place. The kitchen at Bilyara also produces on five day's, meals for Meals on Wheels.
The thoughts of creating a retirement village were formulated at an initial meeting at the Masonic Lodge in 1980, in 1982 a steering committee was formed,1983 an initial Government subsidy was applied for, in 1987, the foundation stone was laid and in 1988 the complex was officially opened by John Sharp, our then Local Member.
Bilyara has been successfully operating now for 34 years.
Ian then spoke of future directions for the village with the options to expand onto more Crown Land above the complex.
Lately Ian stated that the average age of residents has been getting older because of the government wanting people to stay longer in their own homes. Ian stated it was 50% cheaper this way.
He also said that as the population ages there will be more demand for services such as dementia caring, physiotherapy and other specialist services.
He said it is a continual struggle with finances and that many of the villages in other centres have been forced to close.
As far as possible all supplies are locally purchased.
Ian then explained that for $5 per annum people can join the membership of the village.
Ian then answered questions from the members and was thanked by Probus Club President Richard Oliver.
