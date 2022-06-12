What's On in Cowra and the district

Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au

