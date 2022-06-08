One Library, One Book brings community together to share love of reading

A heart-warming tale about an unlikely hero, Cooper Not Out by Justin Smith has been chosen for the Central West Libraries 'One Library One Book' community read this winter, and readers have the chance to meet the author.
Author Justin Smith will giving a talk at Cowra Library on Monday, June 20 at 2.30pm to talk about the book with local readers.
The innovative community reading program encourages everyone in the region to read and discuss the same book at the same time and books have been distributed across the Central West Libraries network in Cowra, Blayney, Canowindra, Orange, Forbes, Manildra and Molong.
One Library One Book expands on the idea of a local book club and offers readers the chance to share their thoughts and opinions with people all across the region through social media and a range of events.
Pick up a copy at Cowra Library, read it and join in the conversation. There's no better time to curl up and read a good book now that winter is upon us.
Cooper Not Out is a funny, heart-warming novel set against a backdrop of real events. It is moving and highly original tale about friendship and belief, and the joy of being true to yourself and discovering your greatest potential.
"I'm thrilled Cooper Not Out has been chosen for the One Library, One Book initiative," Justin Smith said.
"This is a fantastic idea and I hope people enjoy reading about Roy Cooper. I worked in radio for a few years in the Central West, and I'm very much looking forward to getting back there," he said.
Please call Cowra Library on 6340 2180 to let them know you are coming along.
