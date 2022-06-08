Hubber and Dye reach semis

2021 Club Pairs Champions Sharen Hubber and Dawn Dye have done the club proud by playing through to the semi final stage of Champion of Club Champion Pairs at State play off's.
The pair were beaten by the eventual winners of the title from Soldiers Point.
Our club triples will get under way on Tursday 9th June.
S Morgan L Burns and S Bohanna v E Brown J Bailey and J Day.
K Fisher D Skinner and D Dye v J McAlister J Kiernicki and M Nicholls.
S Davis B Bundy and A Castelli v C Howarth Jen Davies and J Saurine.
Don't forget Charity Day on 23rd June lots of goodies needed for the trading table.
The Charity Day is a fundraiser to support the renal unit at our local hospital.
List is on the board.
Our big mixed Versatility Fours weekend is coming up on 11th and 12th June. Two men and two women per team.
Come and watch some great bowls.
Good bowling everyone and see you on the green.
Recently a group of lady bowlers raised $715 at the Cowra Ladies Bowls Cancer Morning Tea held at the home of Robert and Robyn Oliver.
