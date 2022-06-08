Cowra Guardian

Hubber and Dye reach semis

June 8 2022 - 3:37am
Sharen Hubber and Dawn Dye.

2021 Club Pairs Champions Sharen Hubber and Dawn Dye have done the club proud by playing through to the semi final stage of Champion of Club Champion Pairs at State play off's.

