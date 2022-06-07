Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Nationals "tunnel visioned" on dam says Listening to the Lachlan organiser

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:01am, first published 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pennie Scott.

Organiser of this month's Listening to the Lachlan gathering in Forbes this month, Pennie Scott has criticised National Party member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, for dismissing the rationale from independent agency, Water Infrastructure NSW, regarding the possible raising of the Wyangala Dam wall.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.