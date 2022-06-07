Cowra livestock producers invited to hear from market analyst Simon Quilty

Red meat and livestock market analyst, Simon Quilty will speak at a free workshop in Cowra on Friday, June 10.
Quilty has over 30 years working in the meat and livestock sector and has a very active meat and livestock consulting business working closely with medium size to large meat processors, live cattle exporters, Australian feedlotters, backgrounders and Australian farmers and importers in China, Japan and the US.
Advertisement
He is a highly regarded independent meat and livestock analyst in high demand featuring as a speaker at many international meetings and conferences.
During the workshop, at the Department of Primary Industries Pridham Conference Centre at 296 Binni Creek Road, he will provide an assessment of global meat trends and what the likely future is for meat and livestock prices.
Bookings are essential through trybooking.com You can book here
Mr Quilty will also give a detailed analysis of supply and demand trends across key global markets and his analysis of where our markets are heading.
Cowra sheep and cattle producers should not miss this highly interactive workshops that will provide you with the opportunity to have your livestock market questions answered by an expert.
For more information livestock producers can contact Brett Littler on 0427 007 398 or email him at brett.littler@lls.nsw.gov.au
This project is supported by Local Land Services through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.