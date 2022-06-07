Cowra Guardian

Cowra livestock producers invited to hear from market analyst Simon Quilty

Updated June 7 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:16am
Red meat and livestock market analyst, Simon Quilty will speak at a free workshop in Cowra on Friday, June 10.

