Bill Murphy's OAM "a special family award"

Cowra accountant William Michael (Bill) Murphy describes being honoured on the Queen's Birthday Honours list with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) is "very special" for his family.
"I'm really proud of it, especially with the Queens 70th Jubilee," Mr Murphy said.
Advertisement
"To get this award on the same Queen's Birthday weekend is wonderful. To be honoured with this award is very special for our family."
Mr Murphy received the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to the Cowra community.
Mr Murphy was a Cowra Shire councillor for 12 years, serving as deputy mayor for eight of those years.
During his council terms he was chairman of the council's, Economic Development Committee and Planning Committee and a member of the council Management Committee and Roads Committee.
The Cowra Rotary Club, St Raphael's Parish, Cowra Rugby Club, Cowra Sports Council and Cowra 2000 committee have also benefited from Mr Murphy's dedication to the community.
He has been a member of Cowra Rotary Club since 2015 serving as secretary in 2017-18 and again since 2019.
He is a current member of the St Raphael's Parish Council after an earlier term from 1999 to 2002.
Devoting time to the Cowra Community Development Company as its chairman since 2018 he also served as a past deputy chairman in the 1990s.
When the Edgell's cannery left Cowra he served as a secretary of Cowra Export Packers which put together a co-op to recommence canning operation in the town.
Cowra Rugby benefited from his time when he served the club as its secretary and his accounting skills proved invaluable to the Cowra Sports Council as its treasurer.
Professionally Mr Murphy has served as a past chair of the central west members committee of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand of which he has been a Fellow since 1979.
He has been the Principal, of SWM Chartered Accountants in Cowra since the 1980's and was manager of Calare Investments Pty Ltd from 1986- 1990s.
Asked for a highlight of his community work Bill recalled his time as the inaugural treasurer of the Cowra Retirement Village Bilyara.
"We were able to put together enough money to build it which was a fair effort, to raise the money, and secondly, to convince the government that we were entitled to the grants to do it," Mr Murphy said.
"But we eventually got there.
"We did lots and lots of budgets and they were all wrong because people didn't take up occupation as quickly as I thought but we've now got a really thriving industry. so that was very special," Mr Murphy said.
While he and wife Christine have lead a busy community life Mr Murphy encourages others to also get involved with community organisations.
Advertisement
"Some people don't get involved in the community but I think you lose out by not being involved," Mr Murphy said.
"You meet lots of different people by joining different groups. In Rotary I meet people that I don't see anywhere else," he said.
Mr Murphy was born and raised in Cowra and received a scholarship from the Cowra Services Club upon leaving school to go to university in Sydney.
After graduating he worked for an accountancy firm in Pitt Street, Sydney before returning to Cowra in 1975 to work for Allan Walsh before joining another accountant, David Steele in 1980.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.