Blues suffer away loss to Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels

The Cowra Blues suffered their second loss of the 2022 Central West AFL Tier 2 season when they where outscored in a low scoring affair against the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in Bathurst on Saturday.
Only seven points separated the two sides at the final siren with the Rebels finishing in front 5.7.37 to the Cowra Blues 4.6.30.
Mark Hurley lead the scoring for the Blues with two of the side's four goals.
Cowra's other goals came from Brad Reid and Caleb Worth.
Bathurst's shared the goal scoring with five pointers from Scott Jablonskis, Jordan Price, Grady Tapping, Jack Barnett and Alexander Sparks.
The Blues take a break this weekend for the Long Weekend with their next game away to Dubbo Demons on June 18 before they return back home against Orange Tigers on June 25.
In other Tier 2 matches last weekend Bathurst Bushrangers Outlaws went down 6.2.38 to Dubbo Demons 11.13.79, Parkes Panthers 16.10.106 were far too good for Orange Tigers 2.3.15.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
