Cowra Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Break will give Cowra Eagles time to recover and address attitude

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 7 2022 - 2:59am, first published June 6 2022 - 10:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra half back Troy Jeffs (right) says the Eagles are not happy with the way they are playing at the moment. File photo.

Injuries and attitude are two issues the Cowra Eagles hope to be able to address in the next fortnight as they enjoy a break from Blowes Cup rugby this weekend for a general bye.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.