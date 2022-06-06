Break will give Cowra Eagles time to recover and address attitude

Injuries and attitude are two issues the Cowra Eagles hope to be able to address in the next fortnight as they enjoy a break from Blowes Cup rugby this weekend for a general bye.
After making all the running in the early part of the season the Eagles have faltered in the second third of the season suffering their first defeat of 2022 against the Forbes Platypi in round 6 before being pushed by Orange City last weekend.
The Eagles eventually won the City encounter 16-8.
After shooting to an early 5-0 lead the Eagles struggled to stamp their authority with a penalty goal and try to City outside centre Aden Fraser giving Orange an 8-5 lead after 22 minutes.
Cowra regained the lead after 47 minutes, 10-8 before two second half penalty goals from Noah Ryan sealed the win.
Cowra's five pointers came via Damian Michael and Joe Sullivan.
Despite the win Cowra scrum half Troy Jeffs said the side isn't happy with the way they're playing.
Injury concerns have meant some of the side has not been able to start in recent weeks but the injured brigade has had to be called on from the bench due to the closeness of Cowra's recent encounters.
"Over the last couple of weeks we've been trying not to run them on but the way we've been playing we've had to," Jeffs said.
"We're definitely looking forward to the week off, we'll get some miles under our legs at training (on Tuesday) and then have a rest up over the weekend and hit the ground running next week."
While the injuries have been a factor Jeffs believes the side also needs to address its attitude.
"Since the Emus game our headspace hasn't been great," he said.
"We've just got to try and tidy that up, but we are still confident we have the team to do it.
"We have to realise that round 1 is done and we have another two rounds to go, the job's not finished.
"We're working on keeping our structure but also getting our headspace right," he said.
Despite last weekend's loss Orange City's captain Logan Buckley was delighted with his side's resolve to keep Cowra to 16 points.
"We're really happy with it, we're stoked we were able to lead for a period of the game," he said.
"I'm happy with how everyone played, we all worked hard for each other which was good.
"Our defence was really good, we didn't take a backwards step and they didn't know what to do, our attack is starting to come together really well."
While there were plenty of positives for City, its first win of the season still continues to go astray.
With the Lions consistently putting in good first halves and falling away in the second 40-minutes, Buckley believes the solution to his side's issue comes from focusing for the full game.
"We just need to put a full 80-minutes together, we're just missing that. We're playing 40 to 60 minutes of good rugby and letting ourselves down in the last 20," he said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
