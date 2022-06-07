No excuses from Magpies after big loss to Mudgee Dragons

Cowra Magpies co-coach Jack Buchanan has refused to make any excuses after his side's 66-6 loss to the Mudgee Dragons at Glen Willow Oval last Sunday.
"I don't really like to make excuses," Buchanan said after the loss refusing to blame the heavy defeat on a shortage of fit players.
The Dragons put the mercy rule on the Magpies in their 11 tries to one demolition of the struggling Cowra side.
"Unfortunately we just weren't good enough," Buchanan said.
The Magpies were only able to name 12 fresh players for the first grade fixture, calling on an under 18s player and reserve grades to make up the numbers.
With the competition taking a break this weekend and just the Magpies reserve grade side in action the following weekend Cowra now have a chance to regroup.
"There is no doubt the talent is there," Buchanan said.
"When we're fully fit we have the talent to be thereabouts (at the moment) we're asking quite a lot of our senior guys, more than I'd like to, with bigger minutes.
"We just got blown away (on Sunday).
"We've got two weeks off now which is going to be a massive help.
"By the time we come back we should have a few players back."
Those players include Jack Grant and Zac Browne who Buchanan hopes will be available for Cowra's match against Group 11 club Nyngan in Nyngan on June 25.
"It'll also give us a chance to freshen up the guys who have been playing, to be ready to attack the back end of the season with full force," he said.
"One positive out of all this is that it's been good to see the young guys who are local and only want to play for their home town.
"They've been really solid. guys like Tommy Thaux, he's been outstanding. Josh Weston on the other wing has been really good.
"And then you've got guys more recently like Charlie Jeffries, Bobby Jeffries, they're going to have a long career in first grade.
"It's been a little bit tougher than we'd like. It would have been good to blood them for a couple of games and then send them back to their grades but that's rugby league at the moment," Buchanan said.
