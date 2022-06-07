Cowra Guardian

No excuses from Magpies after big loss to Mudgee Dragons

By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 7 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 10:04pm
Cowra Magpies co-coach Jack Buchanan has refused to make any excuses after his side's 66-6 loss to the Mudgee Dragons at Glen Willow Oval last Sunday.

