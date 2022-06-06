Cups carnival time at the Cowra Paceway

The NSW Harness Racing TAB Carnival of Cups is coming to Cowra this month.
The annual celebration of harness racing across NSW focuses primarily on regional and country NSW and this year Cowra will host two Carnival of Cups meetings, the first on June 19 and another in September.
Programming resets after the June 19 meeting and by good fortune recommences with the Cowra meeting in September.
"The carnival's coming to town twice in three months," Harness Racing NSW's Paul Cochrane said.
In addition to the two Carnival of Cups meetings the Cowra Harness Racing Club will hold a meeting this Sunday, June 12.
This meeting will lead into the club's first Carnival of Cups meeting for 2022 the following Sunday, June 19.
Both meetings will have full TAB coverage along with bar and food facilities.
Cowra's Terry Lovett will provide live music at the June 19 meeting.
Seven races have been programmed for the June 12 meeting with all races carrying $6,936 in prizemoney.
On June 19 the meeting will feature a a heat of the Club Menangle Country Series worth nearly $10,000 plus the running of the Tri Tech Refrigeration Cup, the Sam Agostino Memorial and Charlie Muddle Memorial.
The Cowra Bowling Club Cup worth $10,700 will also be on the June 19 program.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
