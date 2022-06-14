Flower show presentations made at Cowra Garden Club meeting

The Cowra Garden Club June meeting had president Heather Kiely give a power point presentation on the 2022 Melbourne Flower Show, the Australian National Roses Show By The Seaside Kiama NSW and from a few years ago The Chelsea Flower Show in the UK.
The brilliant and vibrant colours of all species of flowers, shrubs and exquisite garden setting displays and garden art was interesting and enjoyable viewing.
Vegetable gardens were also on display and very clever designs with materials used to develop built up gardens that make caring easier at the same time giving a colourful show.
The meeting has decided to not have a July meeting. The club will meet next on Thursday, August 4 which will also be the annual general meeting and plans will be discussed for open gardens.
Winner of the raffle was Helen Maxwell. Several members took the opportunity to purchase from the trading table conducted by Norm Palazzi.
Member Lea Tarrant made a presentation to Heather Kiely.
