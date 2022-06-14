Cowra Guardian

Flower show presentations made at Cowra Garden Club meeting

By Carole Doyle
June 14 2022 - 5:15am
Lea Tarrant presents Heather Kiely an appreciation gift.


The Cowra Garden Club June meeting had president Heather Kiely give a power point presentation on the 2022 Melbourne Flower Show, the Australian National Roses Show By The Seaside Kiama NSW and from a few years ago The Chelsea Flower Show in the UK.

