"Cowra Showcase" -it's on its way

The finest talent in Cowra have been working hard to perfect their wonderful skills to ensure magical performances for the upcoming 'Cowra Showcase'.
The brainchild of Cowra's Musical and Dramatic Society, the show is a celebration of once again being able to tread the boards for the entertainment of all theatre lovers.
A Friday and Saturday evening session will be held from 7:30-9:30pm, June 17 and 18 and a matinee session on Sunday, June 19 from 2-4pm.
Bring your family and friends to enjoy the show being held at the Cowra Civic Centre.
You can expect to see performers such as Carl Erle. Carl has performed in many operettas, musicals, concerts and plays over the course of his long and illustrious career. His favourite being lead comedy roles in Gilbert and Sullivan productions.
Carl has worked with various groups in Sydney including the Sydney Opera House Trust, the 'Festival of Sydney' and the Joan Sutherland Society of Sydney.
Penny Simpson also has a history in the musical and theatrical scene. You may be familiar with her beautiful soprano voice from numerous charity, community and private functions and her involvement with Cowra Music and Dramatic Society and Vocal Ensemble.
You will be wowed with the big voice of Peter Starr. He has been a singer and musician in several pop and rock bands, as well as performing with Opera Hunter in 'Madame Butterfly', Les Miserables, the Wollongong Arcadians, the Novocastrian Players and NDAC in Newcastle.
So many more exciting and equally billed performers are on the programme.
Come, share in their talent and enjoy! Book tickets early to ensure a seat.
'Cowra Showcase'-Tickets are available online, phone or in person.
Cowra Civic Centre 104 Darling St Cowra, ph: 02 6340 2130
email: cowraciviccentre.com
Adults- $25 Concession-$20 Child/student-$15.
