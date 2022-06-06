Irrigation screen workshop to be held at Farleigh Beach

Several self-cleaning irrigation water extraction screens have been installed in the Lachlan River with assistance from Central Tablelands Local Land Services.
The aim of the screens is to improve irrigation production by preventing in-line blockages during pumping.
Central Tablelands LLS is hosting a free workshop to promote the benefits of the new extraction screen technology at the Farleigh Beach Reserve where the will demonstrate the new screens operating.
The irrigation screen technology enables a higher grade of filtration by using a self-cleaning mechanism to ensure continuous operation.
The higher filtration has many benefits to the irrigator but also has environmental benefits to small aquatic species such as small fish, larval and macrophyte species.
The cost of energy, maintenance and crop production losses caused by poor water quality has justified the need for the new technology explained Senior Land Services Officer, Casey Proctor.
Installing the self-cleaning screens will:
"Most farmers already spend a substantial amount on servicing pumps, foot valves and systems that are worn or blocked from debris. Investing in a new self-cleaning pump screen could provide a cost-effective solution," Mr Proctor said.
One such screen has been installed on the Lachlan River at Ian and Jenny Bryant's property at Cowra.
"We normally spend endless hours over the summer months cleaning out nozzles for small debris that has been sucked up through the pumps, but now we no longer experience sprinkler blockages," Ms Bryant said.
The workshop on June 22 will demonstrate the benefits of the screens
"The screens can save time, money and biodiversity, and we are hoping this workshop will encourage more irrigators to install this technology," Mr Proctor said.
Gooloogong irrigator, Ian Pengilly, is already a convert.
"My self-cleaning screen is saving me a minimum of ten hours per week sprinkler maintenance and I can now pump efficiently in low flows," Mr Pengilly said.
To book into the workshop, please go to: https://www.trybooking.com/BZHIP
For more information contact Katie McPherson 0460 897 275.
