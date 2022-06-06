Cowra Guardian

Irrigation screen workshop to be held at Farleigh Beach

Updated June 6 2022 - 3:06am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A workshop on June 22 at Farleigh Beach will demonstrate the benefits of the self cleaning irrigation screens

Several self-cleaning irrigation water extraction screens have been installed in the Lachlan River with assistance from Central Tablelands Local Land Services.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.