10-year-old David Kang wins C grade matchplay title at Cowra Golf Club

Peter Kirwan, Martin Starr and David Kang are Cowra golf's match-play champions for 2022.
The best eight from three divisions at the recent Cowra Golf Club championships qualified for the match-play title with Peter Kirwan defeating Michael Curtale in Sunday's A grade final, Martin Starr overcoming Chris Baratto in an epic battle in B grade and 10-year-old David Kang becoming the club's youngest ever champion, defeating Mark Troth in C grade.
The final six earnt their places in Sunday's 36 hole finals with knockout wins over two 18 hole rounds the previous week.
C grade finalists Kang and Troth were closely matched on handicap with the youngster Kang fast out of the blokes, paring the first three holes before eventually going seven up, before starting the second 18 holes.
The second round was more closely contested but Kang's margin had increased to nine shots, by the 10th hole giving him the title.
Division B players, Chris Baratto and Martin Starr, with matching handicaps hit off at 8.15am in what was expected to be a closely contested match.
It was expected that this was to be a closely contested match and it was with Starr finishing two up at the 35th hole.
Division A players, Peter Kirwan and Mick Curtale, again with closely matching handicaps, hit off at 8.30am.
A number of the club members were present and followed the players to see the holes being played.
Reigning club champion Kirwan, played steady golf from the first tee to build up a lead over Curtale, who conceded the event to Kirwan after the 27th hole.
