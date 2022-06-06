Cowra Guardian

10-year-old David Kang wins C grade matchplay title at Cowra Golf Club

By Lester Black
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:52am, first published 1:31am
Peter Kirwan, Martin Starr and David Kang are Cowra golf's match-play champions for 2022.

