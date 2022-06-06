Vice-president fills in at Ladies Probus meeting

The most recent meeting of the Cowra Ladies Probus held on Friday, May 13 was a little different due to the Eisteddfod with some of the performances held at the Cowra Services Club.
President Nerida Keay was absent due to illness with vice-president Fay Baxter filling in. Many thanks to Fay.
After morning tea Margie Ryan introduced the guest speaker, Tony Purcell.
Tony was born in Cowra, the fifth of seven children.
Growing up in Woodstock he went to school at the Brigidine Convent in Woodstock as well as attending school at Carcoar before boarding at St Stannies, Bathurst and then finishing his final two years of high school at Drumoyne Boys High School.
Originally intending to become a solicitor he decided in Year 12 to become a Catholic priest.
In 1971 he joined St Columbus Seminary at Springwood but three weeks into his second year dropped out and left to marry the girl he was going out with before he joined.
Tony has had 33 jobs, including working in the Public Service, real estate, St George Building Society, then back to real estate where he owned his own agencies.
He studied law part-time and graduated in 1933.
He wanted to be a Barrister, but as he had not been a solicitor he did not have a network to feed him work and after 10 months ran out of money.
He then entered the corporate world, worked as a truck driving, a solicitor and also back to real estate again.
Having obtained a heavy vehicle licence he worked in the mines in WA, worked as a labourer in Queensland, drove a milk truck in Cooma and tried his had at commercial real estate.
Not enjoying this side of real estate he started teaching real estate at TAFE face to face.
In 2018 his hours were reduced along with a pay cut so he left and retired, moving back to Cowra.
He is now involved with the Catholic Church, volunteers at St Vincent DePaul, plays tennis, is on the committee for the Cowra Wine Show, rides his motorcycle, cuts lawns and is writing his memoirs.
Maureen Manson thanked this very interesting and entertaining gentleman, Tony Purcell.
Our club will be returning to the Cowra Services Club on June 10 at 10am for morning teas and 10.30am for the next meeting where will here from another interesting speaker.
New members are welcome.
Members are asked to bring along something British to be displayed.
