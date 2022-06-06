Cowra Guardian

Vice-president fills in at Ladies Probus meeting

By Sandra Anthony-Cox
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:28am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The most recent meeting of the Cowra Ladies Probus held on Friday, May 13 was a little different due to the Eisteddfod with some of the performances held at the Cowra Services Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.