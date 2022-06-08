Getting ready for your move day Advertising Feature

PLAN AHEAD: If you plan ahead, stay organised and have many helping hands, then moving day will be somewhat stress-free. Photo: Shutterstock.

Congratulations! You've overcome all the hurdles of finding your new home, and you're getting ready for moving day.

There is no denying that moving house can be a real pain, and without proper planning it can become very stressful.

Creating a checklist of things you need to do before moving is essential.

You can find a detailed checklist of things to do on realestateview.com.au.

Remember reputable removalists

One of the things to make sure you do between six and eight before you move is to book transportation.

If you are considering moving yourself, be very safety conscious. For example, you don't want to arrive at your new home and have to lay up for a few months because you have a severe back strain problem. If unsure, leave it to the experts.

According to the Australian Furniture Removers Association (AFRA) a high percentage of removals occur during the last week of the month, during summer and in holidays. So if you're moving during these times, be sure to book your removalist early.

Consumer Affairs Victoria have a few tips that can help your relocation go smoothly:

Ask friends and family for recommendations, or seek out reliable reviews of removalist services.

Don't just accept the lowest quote: as well as the quality of the provider, consider what services are included.

Ask questions about how items that you're particularly worried about, or that are especially important, will be transported.

Keep valuable items, such as jewellery and passports, separate.

Consider using a service accredited with an industry body, such as the Australian Furniture Removalists Association.

Declutter before you go

AFRA also suggest that you dispose of the items you don't want or need any more.

Why pay to move some thing you are only going to throw out?

While you're packing, create four piles: keep, donate, sell and throw - this way you will have a clear idea of what needs to be packed, and what needs to be gone before moving day.

Don't forget your pet

For animal-lovers, making sure your pet is catered for is one job not to overlook.

If you need to book boarding for your pet, holiday periods can be excessively busy so be sure to do this as soon as you have a moving date scheduled.

Leave it clean

Whether you are moving out of a rental or a home that you have owned, the general rule of thumb is to leave the property as you would like to find it.

You will need to clean the property thoroughly, and it may well be worth hiring a professional to help you with this.

In rental properties, some wear and tear is expected, but you will have to fix any damage such as holes you've made for hanging pictures.