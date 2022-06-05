Cowra Public marches for reconciliation

The reconciliation process starts with one small step.
In Cowra last Friday morning there were many small steps taken as the entire student body from Cowra Public School marched up and down Kendal Street to mark Reconciliation Week.
"It's the first time we've marched. we do marches down the street for Book Week and the Easter Hat parade but this was the first time we've marched for Reconciliation Week," Cowra Public's Albert Murray said.
"We usually just celebrate the week in school but we wanted to involve the community this year.
"It was a chance to engage with our community a bit more and celebrate Reconciliation Week," he said.
After the march the students attended a Reconciliation Week assembly before finishing off the day with a family picnic at the school.
Friday's celebrations followed activities for some of the district's schools earlier in the week at Greenethorpe.
On Wednesday students from Greenethorpe Public School, Mulyan Public School, Gooloogong Public School, Holmwood Public School, Koorawatha Public School, Woodstock Public School and Wyangala Public School marked Reconciliation Week with a flag raising, Johnny cake making, story-telling by local Elders, Indigenous games and art.
Mulyan students performed Indigenous dancing during the day.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
