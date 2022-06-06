Cowra Guardian

Second round secures Don Rocavert veterans golf club championship

By Lester Black
Updated June 6 2022 - 4:46am, first published 2:00am
Cowra Veterans Golf champion Don Rocavert secured the title with a second round score of six under par. File photo.

On Thursday, June 2 there was a field of 34 veterans to play a nine hole stableford event from the first tee at Cowra Golf Club, 29 of whom went on to play in the Veterans Club Championship second round that was run in conjunction with the Pro Comp event.

