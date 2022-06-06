Second round secures Don Rocavert veterans golf club championship

On Thursday, June 2 there was a field of 34 veterans to play a nine hole stableford event from the first tee at Cowra Golf Club, 29 of whom went on to play in the Veterans Club Championship second round that was run in conjunction with the Pro Comp event.
Despite many recent days of rain, the golf course that was presented in great condition, thanks to the good work by the green keeping staff.
VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD
Colin Ridding was declared the winner over Steven Johnstone and Don Rocavert on a countback all having returned a score of 19 stableford points.
The nine prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole veteran system handicap they played off in brackets.
19 Colin Ridding (18).
19 Steven Johnstone (9).
19 Don Rocavert (31).
18 Gary Dick (35).
17 David Henley (30).
16 Wayne Howard (26).
16 Ken Harcombe (8).
16 Rod Haug (23).
16 Elwyn Ward (18).
All the prize winners will have their 18 hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one for the usual weekly nine hole events.
VETERANS CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP 2022.
The championship was played over two stroke rounds of 18 Holes, played off official Golf Link handicaps. The net results are tabulated for the best six scores:
1st Don ROCAVERT 75, 65, 140.
2nd Colin RIDDING 72, 70, 142.
3rd Wayne HOWARD 72, 73, 145.
4th David SPOLDING 70, 75, 145.
5th Rodney HAUG 69, 79, 148.
6th Michael PRESCOTT 73, 77, 150.
Congratulation to Don Rocavert on being declared Veterans Club Champion, driven by the excellent second round. Colin Ridding also played a strong game in the second round to end the championship in second place.
COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STROKE EVENT.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole competition, open to all ages are run concurrently with the Veterans events entrants, with a field of 31 Starters, only two players were not Veterans, one being a visitor from Cooroy Golf Club.
Don Rocavert played a sensational round to return a net score of 65, being six below par, followed by Colin Ridding also breaking par with his net score of 70. In third place was Peter Kirwan who is commonly on the prize winners lists.
1st Don Rocavert 65.
2nd Colin Ridding 70.
3rd Peter Kirwan 73*.
*On a count back.
These prize winners are included in the Ball Sweep along with the following players with their scores quoted: Wayne Howard 73, Steve Johnstone 73, James Paton 74, Lester Black 75, Col Neilsen 75, Elwyn Ward 75, Nick Basson 75.
NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES
Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson). Winner, John Holmes at 480cms
Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd). Winner, Mick Prescott at 900cms
