Cowra's Festival to welcome back Indonesia

Updated June 2 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:13am
Cowra Council Festival committee members met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Australia, Dr Siswo Pramono, in Canberra last month to kick off plans for Indonesias guest nation role at the 2023 Cowra Festival.

After a wonderful sample of their music and dance at this year's Festival, Council is delighted to announce Indonesia will be the guest nation for the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding, to be held from March 16 to 19 next year.

