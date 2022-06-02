Cowra's Festival to welcome back Indonesia

After a wonderful sample of their music and dance at this year's Festival, Council is delighted to announce Indonesia will be the guest nation for the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding, to be held from March 16 to 19 next year.
"Indonesia first took part as a Festival guest nation in 1972 and fifty years later, we are delighted to welcome them back to celebrate this wonderful community event and share their culture with the Cowra Shire," said Mayor of Cowra, Cr Bill West.
"It is both an honour and a pleasure for Indonesia to be guest nation at the 2023 Cowra Festival of International Understanding. I believe that this Festival can be a bridge between the people of Indonesia and Cowra with a view to build a better understanding between the two nations,"said Dr Siswo Pramono, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Australia.
First held in 1965, the Cowra Festival of International Understanding is an annual, community-based event produced by Cowra Council.
Featuring a different guest nation each year, the Festival focuses on Cowra's unique place as the home of reconciliation, and includes a number of community-based cultural learning activities, cultural and sporting competitions and workshops.
Information on the 2023 Cowra Festival will be available in the coming months on the Cowra Festival of International Understanding Facebook page or via Cowra Council's website.
