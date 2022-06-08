The best quality on show Advertising Feature

CHAMPIONS: Graham and James Gilmore of Tattykeel Poll Dorsets, Oberon hold the grand champion ewe and grand champion ram of show. Photo: File

Having celebrated some major milestones in 2021, including 25 years of the Championships themselves, the NSW Poll Dorset Championships are set to be held once again at the Cowra Showground. Chief Steward, Roger Traves, said that the 2022 event will once again show the highest quality sheep NSW breeders have to offer. "The quality of stock on display is always second to none, it's one thing that will never change," he said. "While locals seem to have dropped off a bit this year, we have some amazing breeders from around the state including Coolac, the Southern Highlands, Tamworth, and the Northern Tablelands."

This year there will be a combined 50 classes of competition, and while entries are still being taken, Roger said they were expecting slightly lower numbers than previous years. "During drought a lot of people sold stock off so are rebuilding their flocks," he said. "Combine that with farmers pursuing other interests during COVID, switching to cropping instead, and even just diversifying and not concentrating on studs and breeding as much as they used to."

THE FUTURE: From Bimbadeen Park, Champion Dorset Horn ewe led by Emily Hoffmann, year 9, and Champion Dorset Horn ram led by Linden Raaen, year 10. Photo: File

Last year, the Tattykeel stud based in Oberon was a standout exhibitor, taking out close to ten awards including Grand Champion Poll Dorset Ram, Grand Champion Poll Dorset Ewe and Most Successful Poll Exhibitor. Roger said that they had not yet entered the 2022 event, meaning the door was wide open for competitors to take out the top awards. "Tattykeel haven't submitted entries at this stage but we will have some strong showing from the likes of Valley Vista from Coolac, Springwaters from Boorowa, and Abelene Park from Woolomin near Tamworth."

Of course it's not just the state's best breeders attracted to the NSW Poll Dorset Championship, schools and their students also attend and compete in the event, and Roger said it is an ideal place for them to learn the ropes. "The Championships are a great opportunity for students to mix with breeders, learn their craft, and pick up tips," he said. "Knowledge passed on from breeders, judges and other experts regarding breeding, stock control, feeding and preparation is vital for young people to learn."

This years judge will be Rod Davies from Wrattenbullie Stud in South Australia, and Roger said he thought a strong focus would be on early-maturing and well-muscled sheep.