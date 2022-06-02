Markets return to Gooloogong for Queen's Birthday long weekend

Are you currently planning your Queen's Birthday long weekend and are looking for somewhere to take your visitors on Sunday, June 12, 2022?
Then a great place to celebrate is with your friends, family and holiday visitors at the Gooloogong Recreation Park Markets from 9am to 1pm.
Advertisement
The markets are very popular with visitors from all over the district and are proving a nice way to spend your Sunday morning partaking of the range of food, coffee, perusing the stalls and listening to music by our local buskers or just getting together and catching up.
The markets welcome new stalls joining them for this market with an impressive range of products including Cherie with her beautiful hand made pottery and Shirley from Ploughman Hill Olives with her range of Olive oil and Karen from Planet Phoebe with her art prints and rustic signs.
Organisers already have over 40 stalls booked offering a wide range of quality products such as fresh fruit and vegetables, gourmet breads and pastries, cheese, preserves, olives, vegetables, craft, clothing, candles, soaps, jewellery, photography, art, food flavourings, woodwork, sewing, jams, plants, bric a brac and much more.
They are sure you will find something that will take your eye while the young children have the opportunity to get active on the park play equipment and Dad the opportunity to show off his talents on the park exercise equipment.
Also the Hardy girls will again demonstrate their whip cracking skills for your entertainment.
However, please be aware that EFTPOS facilities at the markets is not always available due to poor internet reception so be prepared with cash to make sure you do not miss our on that special purchase.
After spending time at the markets why not wander to the Gooloogong Hotel or the Gooloogong Country Club and have a drink, enjoy a walk to the Lachlan River checking our informative local history stations along the walk. When the markets have finished the local hotel will hold its Open Mike Session showcasing talent from all over the district. So stay for a while and join the toe-tapping audience.
For further information or bookings please contact Lynne Dowd on 0263448350 or Michele Spicer on 63448291.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.