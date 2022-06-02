NSW Yard Dog Association trials and auction to assist Mackenzie Hazelton

The NSW Yard Dog Association is holding a charity stock dog trial and a charity auction in Cowra this weekend with money raised going to Koorawatha's Mackenzie Hazelton who is suffering brain cancer.
The stock dog trial will be held at the Cowra Showground on June 4 and 5.
Advertisement
The trials will be held at the showground campdraft area with sheep trials held on the Saturday and cattle trials held on Sunday.
Entry is free for spectators and a full canteen will operate over both days.
As part of the trials the NSW Yard Dog Association is holding a charity auction through the AuctionsPlus platform.
The auction started online starting on May 30 with the closing timer starting at 6pm on June 4 with 46 lots on offer including pups, sire services, a sheep feeder, trial training days, kennels, tools, clothing and a glamping package.
You can find the link to the auction here
The Hazelton's difficult journey started in August 2019 when their beautiful daughter Makenzie, aged 5, was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.
It was a frightening diagnosis with a long battle ahead. After 10 months of aggressive treatment at Westmead Children's Hospital, Makenzie was allowed to go home with her family in Koorawatha in rural NSW where she resumed school at Mulyan Public School in Cowra.
In May of 2021, no one was prepared when Makenzie told her parents that she had a headache and that she was sick of seeing double. After seeking urgent medical advice, Makenzie received the devastating news that she had relapsed and that the cancer had spread to her brain.
Makenzie underwent emergency surgery on May 9, 2021. During this time the doctors informed the Hazelton's that Makenzie would need to receive a bone marrow transplant. Makenzie is also fighting a nasty fungal infection and will need to be cancer and infection free before the bone marrow transplant can commence.
.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.