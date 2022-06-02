Cowra Guardian

NSW Yard Dog Association trials and auction to assist Mackenzie Hazelton

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 2 2022 - 3:33am, first published 3:17am
Mackenzie Hazelton. The NSW Yard Dog Association is holding a two days stock trial in Cowra this weekend to assist Mackenzie and her family.

The NSW Yard Dog Association is holding a charity stock dog trial and a charity auction in Cowra this weekend with money raised going to Koorawatha's Mackenzie Hazelton who is suffering brain cancer.

Andrew Fisher

