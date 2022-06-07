What's On in Cowra and the district

Gooloogong Markets
Sunday, June 12
9am to 1pm at the Gooloogong Recreation Park. For more information call Michelle on 6344 8291 or Lynne on 63 44 8350.
Ukraine families visit
Thursday, June 12
Welcome barbecue lunch at Europa Park. Rotary dinner Thursday evening in St Raphael's Hall.
Ukraine Regional Taster Tour
Thursday, June 16
Rotary Ukraine dinner at St Raphael's School.
Cowra Showcase
June 17-19
Cowra Civic Centre. Magical performances from Cowra's finest entertainers at the Cowra Civic Centre. Tickets from cowraciviccentre.com
Canowindra 12 hour dance
Sunday, June 26
Canowindra Services Club. Cost $10 for participants and observers. 10am through to 10pm featuring Joel Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly and music by Phil Redenback and Barry Whitty.
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow
Sunday, June 26
6pm to 8.30pm Cowra Civic Centre. The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is hitting the highways to home-deliver the freshest and funniest from the 2022 Festival to neighbourhoods across the nation.
RAFCA Workshop
Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13
Book in for a free workshop where kids can create a masterpiece using only recycled materials, based on this year's RAFCA theme: Places we love to go, Things we love to do. To be held at the Cowra Aquatic Centre from 10am to 3pm. Take your creations home at the end of the day. You can also enter them in the RAFCA competition for great prizes! For bookings and further information, visit cowracouncil.com.au
Black Tie Fundraiser
Saturday, August 13
Cowra's Heritage Pavilion will host the mental health and suicide awareness event. Special guests, auctions and fantastic prizes will be won during the evening. Tickets include three courses and live music, with more exciting details to be released soon. Tickets are available by using the link https:events.humatix.com/inaugural-black-tie-event
Makerspace at the library
Every Saturday during school terms
10am to 11.30am at the Cowra Library. The library will provide the free stuff.
