Crime, drainage, water pressure and property values raised during subdivision discussions

Concerns regarding crime, drainage, water pressure and property values were raised by Cowra residents during an extraordinary meeting of Cowra Shire Council on Monday night.
The meeting was held to consider a development application for a sub-division which stretches from Binni Creek Road through to the Canowindra Road.
Council received 13 submissions regarding the proposed 80 lot subdivision with some residents who had written submissions addressing Monday's meeting.
Addressing the meeting James Larson, representing the developer, said he paid respect to every concern that had been made.
"I assure you I am a neighbour too, concerns as to safety, concerns as to crime, to the amenity of the area is of importance to me," Mr Larsen said.
"I'd like to give assurance to the neighbours your concerns will be considered and taken into account.
"We'll definitely take every concern into account and try to be better neighbours for you all going forward," Mr Larsen said.
Mayor Bill West moved the development be approved with changes to road reserves and widths.
Deputy mayor Cr Judi Smith seconded the recommendation.
"We have heard the issues raised and in some respects we have some sympathy," Cr West said.
He added that the rights of the developer had to be considered.
"It doesn't matter whether we think something is good or bad but the legal framework is one we have to work through.
"This is a very good development, we know there is a housing shortage in town, we know there are employers who can't get people to come to town because there is no where to live.
"I don't diminish the impacts on people but in the big picture I think this is a good development," Cr West said.
Councillor Sharon D'Elboux described the development as one of the biggest to be addressed by the new council.
"As a result of the 13 submissions 44 conditions have been placed on to this development application and those of those conditions have one or two points below them," Cr D'Elboux said.
"There is a lot more documentation that needs to come to council staff for consideration. There is quite a journey to through and this is the first step," Cr D'Elboux said.
Cr Nicki Kiss said she had learnt she is unable to make everyone happy and the councillors have to work through the legal framework.
"We have to work within those guidelines even if there are things we occasionally don't agree with. Having said that I do think it is a good thing for the town," Cr Kiss said.
Cr Cheryl Downing said "things aren't always going to turn out the way everyone wants them to".
"We are guided by the council staff. I will be supporting the DA, I have read all the submissions and as much as I would love to make everyone happy I think this development is a positive thing for the town, it is greatly needed," Cr Downing said.
Cr Peter Wright said he too supported the DA.
"I commend the comments made here tonight," he said.
Cr Wright supported concerns raised by impacted residents regarding water pressure in the area.
In one written submissions a neighbouring resident wrote: "a subdivision proposing 80 lots is a significant development in the Cowra context, and I would suggest council should be following a more robust community engagement process to ensure that all affected landholders are afforded with adequate information and time to make a submission".
Another resident wrote they are not opposed to the development but expressed concerns over storm water runoff.
The resident also requested that the area include native vegetation "to limit the visual affects".
"There is also no pedestrian access from existing blocks to the proposed road infrastructure," the resident also wrote.
"I propose a 10-20 metre corridor designed to catch storm water, decrease visual impact, to reduce impact on native wildlife and provide pedestrian access to the proposed road infrastructure," the resident wrote.
Addressing Monday's meeting, Richard Enzerink of Gower Hardy Circuit said he and others in the street purchased their properties prior to 2012 when the land proposed to be subdivided was zoned Rural 1A "never to be built on".
"This was the reason we bought, we were of the belief the land would never be built on," he said.
Mr Enzerick asked for the councillors to include a condition in any approval for the subdivision for a 10 metre vegetation drainage storm water and sewer easement to the direct south of the Gower Hardy Circuit properties.
"We do not believe we are asking for much," he said.
Another resident, Peter Wilson said he didn't think the councillors fully understood the impact on the Gower Hardy residents and that none of the residents had been informed of the rezoning of the land in 2012.
Councillors Ruth Fagan and Erin Watt didn't attend the meeting after declaring interests in the matter.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
