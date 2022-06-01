Council to consider 80 lot subdivision at extraordinary meeting Monday

Cowra Shire Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, June 6 to consider a development application for a sub-division which stretches from Binni Creek Road through to the Canowindra Road.
Council has received 13 submissions regarding the proposed 80 lot subdivision.
Advertisement
In one submissions a neighbouring resident wrote: "a subdivision proposing 80 lots is a significant development in the Cowra context, and I would suggest council should be following a more robust community engagement process to ensure that all affected landholders are afforded with adequate information and time to make a submission".
Another resident wrote they are not opposed to the development but expressed concerns over storm water runoff.
The resident also requested that the area include native vegetation "to limit the visual affects".
"There is also no pedestrian access from existing blocks to the proposed road infrastructure," the resident also wrote.
"I propose a 10-20 metre corridor designed to catch storm water, decrease visual impact, to reduce impact on native wildlife and provide pedestrian access to the proposed road infrastructure," the resident wrote.
A report to be tabled at Monday's meeting shows the applicant, Bellevue Ridge Pty Ltd, proposes an 80 lot subdivision and demolition of farm buildings on several lots.
The application is being reported to Council as Council Officers do not have the delegation to approve subdivisions above 10 lots and, additionally, 13 submissions have been received in relation to the development proposal.
Council officers do not have the delegation to approve subdivisions with more than one submission.
The proposed subdivision sits on land between Acacia Circuit and Gower Hardy Circuit.
The applicant proposes to develop the subject land into an 80 Lot subdivision consisting of 78 residential lots, 1 parcel of land Lot 27 is to be an area of public open space joining Saburo Nagakura Park and Binni Creek Road, and an area is to be consolidated with the existing road reserve on Canowindra Road.
The road network will connect Binni Creek Road and link into earlier parts of the subdivision at Callistemon Close and Melaleuca Circuit.
In a report to Monday's meeting Cowra Shire Environmental Services Director Larissa Hackett said the land the proposal covers consists of residentially zoned land which will consolidate four separate parcels of land which will finish the residential development on this land.
The land will gain access from Binni Creek Road from the east and Callistemon Close, and Melaleuca Circuit to the south.
"There is a well-documented housing shortage in NSW and in Cowra, this development will provide housing choices and meet the growing needs of the community," Ms Hackett said.
"This development provides land at a size that will cater to a variety of housing types and densities and allows for other facilities and services.
"It will provide a variety of land that is in an area that is attractive and close to services," she said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Advertisement
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.