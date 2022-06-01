Cowra Guardian

Council to consider 80 lot subdivision at extraordinary meeting Monday

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 1 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:12pm
Cowra Shire Council will hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, June 6 to consider a development application for a sub-division which stretches from Binni Creek Road through to the Canowindra Road.

