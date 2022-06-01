Snow has fallen but cold front expected to ease on Thursday

The Bureau of Meteorology advices the significant cold and wind outbreak which the south-east Australia has been experiencing will ease on Thursday, but further cold fronts are expected to hit this weekend.
Snow has been observed at lower-elevation locations, including Mt Macedon, Trentham and Ballarat in Victoria and Oberon, Bathurst and Lithgow in NSW.
Snow also fell on the Brindabellas near Canberra.
Snowfalls of 20-30cm were observed at some of the Alpine ski resorts into Wednesday morning including at Mt Hotham, Thredbo and Perisher, although the winds have led to blizzard conditions.
While conditions will ease on Thursday the Bureau is warning that a second, stronger is on its way but will not bring as windy conditions.
"Relatively milder and drier conditions are expected on Thursday in the east and south-east after a frosty start inland, but further cold fronts will bring cold and showery weather into this weekend," the Bureau said.
Maximum temperatures will remain below average well into next week.
Temperature ranges expected for Cowra are:
Rainfall totals to Wednesday 9am AEST were generally lower than the previous 24 hours, but included:
