Boys to the Bush is coming to Young

The weather may have been cold but there was a very warm reception for Boys to the Bush crew at the announcement of funding from the state Government in Young on Wednesday.
Hilltops Council Mayor Margret Roles welcomed the team from Boys to the Bush, Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Minister for Regional Youth, Aboriginal Affairs and the Arts Ben Franklin to the Burrangong Art Gallery where she announced that Boys to the Bush would be setting up in Young.
Boys to the Bush is a non-profit organisation that aims to allow boys the opportunity to be surrounded by positive influences by giving them opportunities to succeed while encouraging mate ship, resilience and a sense of belonging.
Advertisement
The organisation has already got a number of centres set up in Bathurst, Forbes, Parkes and Albury and now they will be setting up a site here in Young, the announcement boosted even further with Minister Franklin announcing almost $500,000 to open its Young and Leeton hubs.
"As a community we are delighted that you're establishing a hub here to help us care for all of the young people in our area, especially our young men," Mayor Roles said.
"Thank you for the work that you do and we look forward to a continuing relationship with Hilltops Council."
Minister Franklin was very pleased to be able to announce the funding from the NSW Office for Regional Youth.
"The new hubs have the potential to make a positive impact on close to 7,000 young people between the ages of nine and 22," Mr Franklin said.
"These hubs will provide a social outlet for young men in the area and will also help to support out local economy by creating jobs for caring locals."
Member for Cootamundra also welcomed the announcement and showed her excitement for the hub being located not only in her electorate but in her home of Young.
"Through mentoring, camps and wellbeing group sessions, Boys to the Bush offer fantastic programs that re-engage young men in regional areas with education and training, while also supporting their mental health and wellbeing," Ms Cooke said.
"We recognise there is a need for their services in Young, Griffith and Leeton and I'm delighted to hel deliver these vital services to support a brighter future for young people."
The CEO and co-founder of Boys to the Bush, Adam DeMamiel, said that the funding is a fantastic bonus on top of the amazing support the Young community has given.
"I would personally like to thank the community of Young," Mr DeMamiel said. "We're really fortunate that we get to work with the kids, which is amazing, but we're only a small part of the puzzle.
"We wouldn't be coming to Young if we didn't have that buy-in from the community that I know we already have."
Mr DeMamiel specifically thanked one local primary producer who advocated for Boys to the Bush to come to Young.
"I do thank Edwina Beveridge of Blantyre Farms who was an integral part of coming here, she set up our community information night, we've had a lot of support from the schools already so I'm really thankful."
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.