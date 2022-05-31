Cowra Guardian

Blue Mountains tunnel link plans shelved

By Nick McGrath
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:23pm, first published 10:22pm
Blue Mountains tunnel link plans shelved

The state government's planned multi-billion dollar upgrade of the Great Western Highway has been shelved as NSW Premier Dom Perrottet looks to contend with surging construction costs and global labour shortages.

