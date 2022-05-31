Cowra Guardian

Ladies bowls holds morning tea to raise funds for cancer research

Updated May 31 2022 - 4:05am, first published 4:01am
This wonderful group of people raised $715 at the Cowra Ladies Bowls Cancer Morning Tea held at the home of Robert and Robyn Oliver.

