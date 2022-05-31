Ladies bowls holds morning tea to raise funds for cancer research

This wonderful group of people raised $715 at the Cowra Ladies Bowls Cancer Morning Tea held at the home of Robert and Robyn Oliver.
The ladies tank the Olivers for opening their home for this great charity event.
The lousy weather did not deter anyone, thank you all.
The Cowra Ladies Bowls Club Triples Championship will commence on Thursday, June 9.
S Morgan, J Day and S Bohanna v E Brown, J Bailey and J Day.
K Fisher, D Skinner and D Dye v J McAliste,r J Kiernicki and M Nicholls
S Davis, B Bundy and A Castelli v C Howarth, Jen Davies and J Saurine.
The remaining team has a bye.
We still need a few entries for our Versatility weekend on 11th and 12th June. 2 men and 2 women per team. This is a great weekend.
Don't forget to put your names on the board for Charity Day on 23rd June to support the renal unit at our local hospital.
Good luck to Dawn and Sharen at the Champion of Club Champions State Pairs play-offs. Happy bowling everyone and see you on the green
