Cowra Blues young guns step up with 1000 games of experience missing

With close to 1000 games of experience sitting on the side-lines the Cowra Blues, after the first quarter of their match against Bathurst Giants at Mulyan Oval on Saturday morning, were well ahead.
Celebrating the 150th club game for Rod Doolan, the Blues went into the match without some of their biggest names, Nathan Worth, Chris Day, Marc Hyland and Frank Bright.
Of the four Worth will be on the out for some time after breaking a finger earlier this season in a game where he kicked nine goals.
Worth suffered the injury in the first half of that match before playing the full game.
"He should be back before finals time but we're not going to rush him," coach Marc Hyland said.
"He's had surgery and was given an estimated time he has to have off but it could be less, and it could be more, we've got no rush on him.,
"His son (Caleb) has stepped up to his spot. I said to Nathan on the weekend he's going to have to fight his son for his spot back in the team."
Courtesy of good early work up front from two of club's promising youngsters, Caleb Worth and Mark Hurley, the Blues had jumped out to a 4-3-27 to 0-1-1 lead at quarter time before being pushed as the game went on before finally running out winners 12-10-82 to Giants 7-3-45.
Both sides played with 13 men due to the Giants being down on players.
"It was a bit of a scrappy game, but a good win," Blues coach Marc Hyland said.
"It got a bit closer (than the quarter time score). During the middle part of the game when we were heavy on the rotations, without our experienced players, they managed to get back in to the game."
Hyland himself has been sitting out games this season because of the numbers the club has.
"There's a lot of hungry players out there, we have 20 odd who want to play which makes it better.
"Our younger blokes, I could not be happier with," he said.
The Blues travel to Bathurst this Saturday to take on the Bathurst Outlaws.
The Blues will hold a cocktail night at the Cowra Bowling Club this Saturday, June 4 from 6pm. Tickets $10 each available from the club.
