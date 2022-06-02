Cowra Guardian

Cowra Blues young guns step up with 1000 games of experience missing

June 2 2022 - 2:10am
With close to 1000 games of experience sitting on the side-lines the Cowra Blues, after the first quarter of their match against Bathurst Giants at Mulyan Oval on Saturday morning, were well ahead.

