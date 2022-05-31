Cowra Guardian

A professional touch added to Canowindra's 14 hour dance

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated June 1 2022 - 1:22am, first published May 31 2022 - 10:38pm
Joel Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly, a brother and sister team from Dubbo, will be leading dance participants.

Cancelled for the past two years due to COVID organisers of Canowindra's 12 hour dance are excited at the prospect of this year's event going ahead.

