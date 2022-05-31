A professional touch added to Canowindra's 14 hour dance

Cancelled for the past two years due to COVID organisers of Canowindra's 12 hour dance are excited at the prospect of this year's event going ahead.
This year' event is planned for June 26 from 10am to 10pm. Another dance is planned for Orange the previous day.
New vogue dance couple Joel Tongue and Cassandra Donnelly have again been invited to add a touch of professionalism to the event.
The brother and sister team from Dubbo, will be leading dance participants at the Canowindra Services Club function centre from 10am through to 10pm.
Tongue and Donnelly turned professional in 2019 after competing together for seven years.
After joining the professional ranks they quickly established themselves as one of the nation's top dance couples.
At the time Tongue was the youngest DanceSport professional in Australia.
Music at this year's Canowindra 12 hour dance will be provided by two musicians Phil Redenbach from Parkes and Cowra's Barry Whitty.
Singles, couples, beginners and experienced dancers are all welcome to take part.
Light refreshments, tea and coffee will be available and the Canowindra Services Club restaurant will be open.
Observers are welcome to attend to listen to the music and watch the dancing.
Participants and observers will be asked to pay a nominal $10 fee.
Anyone wanting more information on Canowindra's 12 hour dance is asked to contact Gail Davis on 0417 747 338 or Graham Aylen on 0408 897 676.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
