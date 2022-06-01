When it comes to keeping your oral health and teeth in the best condition possible, a good relationship with a dentist who meets your needs is vital.
Having an ongoing relationship with the same dentist ensures that any changes are picked up quickly. Many issues can be treated easily if caught early, so they don't develop into major problems.
Your individual needs should be taken into account when searching for your ideal dental clinic and dentist, however routinely seeing the same dentist allows for effective continuity of care where the dentist knows your history and can identify and monitor changes that may occur in your mouth.
Some factors to consider include:
With the exception of children who can see a paediatric dentist until they become adolescents, once you've found a dentist you like, you can stick with them throughout your life.
You should ensure your dentist is qualified, holding a relevant university degree and be registered with the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Check your dentist is qualified and registered by going to www.ahpra.gov.au.
The Australian Dental Association's 'Find-A-Dentist' search function is an excellent place to start looking for a dentist. The search engine has a list of all ADA member dentists, which can be searched based on location and is available at www.ada.org.au/Find-a-Dentist.