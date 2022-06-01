Find the right dentist for you Advertising Feature

TERRIFIC TEETH: While brushing and flossing are vital to maintain healthy teeth and gums, you should visit your local dentist for a regular check up. Photo: Shutterstock

When it comes to keeping your oral health and teeth in the best condition possible, a good relationship with a dentist who meets your needs is vital.



Having an ongoing relationship with the same dentist ensures that any changes are picked up quickly. Many issues can be treated easily if caught early, so they don't develop into major problems.

Your individual needs should be taken into account when searching for your ideal dental clinic and dentist, however routinely seeing the same dentist allows for effective continuity of care where the dentist knows your history and can identify and monitor changes that may occur in your mouth.

START THE SEARCH: Find a dentist that suits you make sure your needs will be met. Photo: Shutterstock

Some factors to consider include:

Is the clinic close to public transport and have disable access?

What hours does the clinic operate?

Does the clinic participate in government schemes like the Child Dental Benefits Schedule or provide dental care through the Department of Veterans Affairs?

Did friends or family suggest a dentist?

What training and experience do the dentists have?

Are they able to cater for your whole family?

With the exception of children who can see a paediatric dentist until they become adolescents, once you've found a dentist you like, you can stick with them throughout your life.



You should ensure your dentist is qualified, holding a relevant university degree and be registered with the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Check your dentist is qualified and registered by going to www.ahpra.gov.au.

