Magpies push the undefeated CYMS

After running onto the field early in the season with Manu Katoa, Jack Buchanan and Warren Williams, the Magpies had three of its best absent on Saturday.
But fear not, Cowra went close to one of the biggest upsets of the Peter McDonald Premiership in a 16-14 loss to Orange CYMS.
The Magpies form has been patchy at best this season, going win, loss, loss, win, loss, loss.
To take on the competition heavyweights in Orange CYMS and go so close, shows the nucleus for a top side is there at Cowra, it's just a matter of getting its full strength team on the field.
That might not happen this season but the signs are positive.
"It was a funny one to take," Magpies co-coach Jack Nobes said after Saturday's loss at Sid Kallas Oval.
The previous week the Magpies travelled to Bathurst confident of a competitive showing against Panthers only to be humbled 64-10.
"Just two points, there was only a goal in it. It was just a good way to bounce back after last week."
"I don't really know how to take it, I couldn't have been happier with the way we went apart from the result.
"It was a day of mixed emotions, me and Jack (Buchanan) just looked at each other, not knowing what to say. We did everything right but at the end of the day just missed out.
"It was a really good game of football, we completed well, they completed well.
"There were probably a few little errors in the end that cost us, but we were really happy with the effort.
"They made the most of our errors, but we also made the most of their errors. Both teams played really well.
"We really don't have much to complain about."
The Magpies came out of the match unscathed as they prepare for a trip to Mudgee this weekend, a trip that has tested the club for numbers in previous seasons. Nobes doesn't believe this will be a problem this year.
"The confidence with our young blokes is coming, they're starting to put a few games together, instead of half a game here and there.
"It'll be a test but we'll be right, the club's in a good space.
"We're definitely building."
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
