Concert to celebrate Eisteddfod winners

After three weeks of amazing performances, the Cowra Eisteddfod competition has been completed.
Attention now turns to the concert of major prizewinners which will be held at the Cowra Civic Centre on Saturday, June 4 commencing at 7pm.
Tickets for the concert are available on the Civic Centre website or can be purchased at the door.
Items to be included in the concert will include winner of the Aria and vocal scholarship Joshua Oxley, instrumental scholarship winner Vivienne Tra, speech and drama scholarship recipient Harry Morrisey, ballet scholarship recipient Jemima Paul, dance scholarship winner Sebaga Neumann along with most outstanding tapper Chloe Harrigan.
An outstanding line up of artists.
Also included in the programme will be the two local dance school groups and other local items.
Don't miss out on this amazing programme of artists. Organise your tickets now.
