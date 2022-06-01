Cowra Guardian

Concert to celebrate Eisteddfod winners

By Jan Munday
June 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stars of the Cowra Eisteddfod are returning for the grand concert this Saturday, June 4.

After three weeks of amazing performances, the Cowra Eisteddfod competition has been completed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.