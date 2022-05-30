Age is no barrier to a golf title

Cowra champion Peter Kirwan took out another club championship recently but the big story has to be the Cowra Gold Club's rising star, 10-year-old David Kang.
Last Sunday Kang took on one of the club's veterans Alan Luff, aged 89, in the first round of the C grade match play competition.
Advertisement
There were 24 players spread over three handicap divisions competing in pairs for this knock out event on Sunday morning and afternoon with the final to be contested this Sunday.
The unique first pair to hit off were club veteran Luff, just short of his 90th birthday having been born on August 19,1932, facing the challenge from Kang, having just reached 10 years of age.
Alan Luff is a left handed golfer and David Kang is right handed but the real difference for these competitors is uniquely 79 years of age.
Golf lovers will tell you the two meeting in the first round is a perfect example that age is not a barrier to competing in the game of golf.
Luff, who won three of the 18 holes, was beaten by Kang who took out five holes to be two up at the eighteenth hole.
Kang then went on to play the second match over 18 holes in the afternoon starting at 12.20pm against Jeffrey Marks who defeated Stuey Davey in the C grade morning round.
Kang won the second round, one up at the eighteenth hole.
This time there was was a smaller disparity in the competitors' ages, but again Kang's win confirmed that age is not a barrier to playing handicap golf.
If you learn to swing a golf club at a young age and as long as you can keep doing that, you can successfully compete in golf tournaments with a handicap system that takes into account your recent results.
Kang will now meet Mark Troth in next Sunday's final.
Troth progressed with wins over Clive Wilson and Mark Edwards.
Peter Kirwan, Jim Brown, Mick Brooks, Jason Hyeronimus, Nicky Basson, Craig Jeffries, Mick Curtale and John Jensen progressed to the A grade matchplay after finishing in the top eight in the recent club championships.
After Sunday's two rounds Kirwan will take on another former Cowra club champion in Mick Curtale.
Kirwan won his way to the final with wins over Jim Brown and Mick Brooks while Curtale had arguably a tougher path to the final with wins over John Jensen and Nicky Basson.
In B grade Chris Baratto, Warwick Spence, Mark Stirling, Dion McAlister, John Holmes, Jamie Judd and Martin Starr qualified with Baratto and Starr making their way to the final 18 holes.
Baratto enjoyed a first round bye in Sunday's morning round before defeating Mark Stirling in the afternoon while Starr disposed of Jamie Judd and Dion McAlister to reach Sunday's deciding round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.