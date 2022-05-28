sport, local-sport,

After the first quarter of their match the Cowra Blues were well ahead in their match against Bathurst Giants at Mulyan Oval on Saturday morning. Courtesy of good early work up front from Caleb Worth and Mark Hurley the Blues had jumped out to a 4-3-27 to 0-1-1 lead over the Bathurst side. Both sides were playing with only 13 men due to the Giants being down on players which was making for an open game of AFL. The Blues went into the match without some of their biggest names, Nathan Worth, Chris Day, Marc Hyland and Frank Bright. More to come.

Blues race to big quarter time lead