Jeffs' desire to coach at the elite level remains

Cowra's Col Jeffs still harbours a desire to coach rugby union at an elite level.
A Level 4 coach, the highest level achievable in Australia, Jeffs was recently invited to attend an advanced coaching session hosted by the NSW Waratahs and supported by Australian Rugby Union.
Host of the session was Wallabies backs coach Scott Wisemantel.
"We were given a heads up where things are heading with the Wallabies, the current skills and what they're doing with the Wallabies," Jeffs said.
"It was very informative, quite a good night."
And the session involved much more than sitting in a room staring at a whiteboard.
"They had an academy squad that was there training, doing the drills. I got to have a bit of input with those players," he said.
"It was good to know where I am in the (big) picture. It inspired me to look at contributing a little bit more down the track.
"They were also looking at options of giving exposure and any possible likelihoods of positions that might come up.
"It was about being in the loop and them recognising and knowing you're still there."
Jeffs has already experienced a taste of top level coaching with NSW Country, the Prairies Wolf Pack in Canada and assisting the the Canadian national side at a South Pacific Championships but knows getting a position is not an easy task.
Realistically, he knows he may need to return overseas again.
He is heading back to Canada soon for the wedding of a former player but will combine the trip with a month of consulting.
When he was involved with the Praire Wolf Pack side in the Calgary region the side went from at, or near, the bottom of their competition to become a production line for the Canadian international squad.
"They were the cellar dwellers when I got there and after three years we were competing. In the end we had 10 guys in the Canadian side which was really rewarding,"Jeffs said.
His Wolf Pack also had two players in the Canadian external squad.
"It's really tough (in Australia). There was a discussion that came out a couple of years ago with the ARU saying there is not a lot of depth in Level 4 coaches in Australia," he said.
"When I came through and did my Level 3 and upgraded to Level 4 a couple of years ago, we found the jobs aren't advertised.
"Out of the 12 guys that did the Level 3 with me some years back and the guys that then did the Level 4, eight of us were overseas coaching. Two were coaching in Australia and the other two gave it away because they couldn't get positions," Jeffs said.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
