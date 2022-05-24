Oceania hammer title quest

Canowindra's Emily Thomas is off to the Oceania Championships this week.
Thomas and her coach Ernie Shankelton will travel to Mackay on June 2 to compete for the Regional Australian Team in hammer throw at the championships which will be held from June 7 to 11.
A Level 4 throws coach Shankelton, who lives at Billimari, has four athletes competing in the championships.
Thomas, who is the current NSW Under 17s hammer throw champion qualified for the championships after competing in the Australian National titles in the under 17s and under 20s.
In the under 20s she was required to throw a 4kg hammer, one kilogram heavier than she is used to.
Despite this she threw a two metre personal best securing her a spot in the under 20s at the championships where she will be throwing against girls from New Zealand, Fiji and other pacific countries.
Emily trains with Shankelton four days a week.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
