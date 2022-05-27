Tom Drane takes out Pauline Langfield Memorial

It was a big day last Sunday, May 29 at Woodstock Park Speedway for round 2 of the Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club's club championship which coincided with the running of the Pauline Langfield Memorial Race.
Forbes rider Tom Drane continued to show he is a rider with a big future in taking out the memorial, a 450cc race held over 12 laps of the Woodstock course.
Race results on the day were:
Pauline Langfield Memorial Race 450cc
1st - Tom Drane, 2nd - Harrison Small, 3rd - Reece Crimeen.
Patto's Classic Unlimited
1st - Dale Johns, 2nd - Andrew Smith, 3rd - John Ewing.
Junior Trail Bike 7-U16 Years
1st - Lockie Duggan, 2nd - Jake Dunkley, 3rd - Taylah Duggan.
50cc Demo Div 1 4-Under 9
Flynn Beard, Broke Beath, Know Beath, Teddy Campbell, Harry Coopes, Henry Devjak, Harry Gee, Locky Gee, Odin Hando, Hannah Hope-Hodgetts, Arthur Johnstone, Carter Law, Jack Moffatt, Ryder Negus, George Owen, Harry Owen, Banjo Pelling, Ellis Richards, Jesskah Smith, Ryda Hando, Sonny Watson, Porter Collits.
Pro 250
1st - James Sawdy, 2nd - Jack Dawes, 3rd - Jake Holmes.
Junior 200-250cc 4 stroke 13-Under 16 Years
1st - Jett Carter, 2nd Lachlan Russell, 3rd - Ben Reichelt.
Over 35 All Powers
1st - Andrew Fleming, 2nd - David Beath, 3rd - Daniel Flanagan.
65cc 7-Under 9 Years
1st - Eli Hodder, 2nd - Hunter Law, 3rd - Roy Duggan.
Sidecars
1st - Sean Kelly/Anthony Martin, 2nd - Matthew Kelly/Darren Frudenstein, 3rd - Andrew Bridge/Robert Weston.
Junior 100-150cc 2 Stroke 13-Under 16 Years
1st - Michael Price, 2nd Jackson Smith, 3rd - Dylan Getuya.
Unlimited 2 Stroke
1st - Andrew Smith, 2nd - Bailey Sullivan, 3rd - Dale Johns.
85cc 2 Stroke 150cc 4 Stroke
1st - Same Drane, 2nd - Hugh Hope-Hodgetts, 3rd - Gage Gower.
Po 450
1st - Tom Drane, 2nd Edward Grabham, 3rd James Sawdy
65cc 9-Under 13 Years
1st - Hayden Duggan, 2nd - Nicholas Morris, 3rd - Lockie Duggan.
Over 45 All Powers
1st - Andrew Fleming, 2nd - Daniel Flanagan, 3rd - David Grabham.
Junior 100-150cc 2 Stoke 200-250cc 4 stroke 13-Under 16 Years
1st - Lachlan Russell, 2nd - Jett Carter, 3rd - Ben Reichelt.
Pro Open
1st - Tom Drane, 2nd - James Sawdy, 3rd - Edward Grabham.
Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club and NSW Speedway Sports Committee announces the 2022 NSW Speedway Solo Super Series, where junior and senior riders from across Australia will compete in one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport on the planet.
With many Australian speedway riders currently competing overseas, the NSW Speedway Solo Super Series aim is to increase participation in speedway, focus on junior development and provide a pathway for emerging talent to the international stage.
The first found will be held at Woodstock Park Speedway hosted by Cowra Motorcycle Racing Club on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Racing commences with the Junior 125cc and 50cc at 10.30am followed by the Senior 500cc and Junior 250cc after lunch.
Classes include support class 50cc demo and speedway classes Junior 125cc and 250cc and Senior 500cc riders.
The inaugural 'Super Series' is shaping up to be one of the best NSW has seen, so it's a fantastic time to be involved with speedway! Full canteen facilities will be available and spectators are welcome.
The 'Super Series' will be held over four rounds from May to August with the opening round scheduled for June 5 at Woodstock Park Speedway Cowra, followed by Oakburn Park Raceway Tamworth (18th June), Round 3 venue in July to be confirmed and the final round at Diamond Park Speedway in Albury on August 6.
