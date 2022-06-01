Alan Wilson a clear winner at Veterans Golf

On Thursday, May 26 a field of 37 veterans played a nine hole Stableford event from the first tee at the Cowra Golf Club.
This event corresponded with the conduct of the first of two rounds, each of 18 holes for veterans annual club championship played as a stroke event played off Golflink handicaps.
Advertisement
VETERANS 9 HOLE STABLEFORD
The clear winner of the 9 Hole Stableford event was Alan Wilson with 21 points to surpass Tim Wood with 20 points, both of whom, along with seven other veterans, did not compete in the Veterans Club Championship 18 hole Stroke event.
The nine prize winners are listed with their stableford score and the 18 hole handicap they played off in brackets.
21 Alan Wilson (18).
20 Tim Wood (34).
19 Jeffrey Macpherson (8).
18 John Herrett (24).
18 Don Rocavert (34).
18 Ron Newham (30).
17 Elwyn Ward (21).
17 Ray Salisbury (16)
16 Neale Hayes (26)*
*On a count back.
All the prize winners will have their 18 Hole handicaps reduced by three. Other entrants will have their handicaps increased by one for the usual weekly nine hole events.
COWRA PRO COMP- 18 HOLE STROKE EVENT.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's, 18 hole competitions, open to all ages are run concurrently with the Veterans events. For the first of two rounds of the veterans club championship on May 26, 2022 was played as a stroke event, to accommodate the Veterans championship to be awarded on the net stroke score after deduction of the Golf Link Handicaps.
The same order of merit applied for both Veterans other entrants.
Advertisement
The best three scores net of handicaps were awarded prizes in the Pro Comp and the other players down to 10th place were winners in the Pro Comp ball sweep:
Rodney Haug 69.
David Spolding 70.
Colin Ridding 72.
Wayne Howard 72
Jeffrey Macpherson 72.
Advertisement
Terry Winwood-Smith 73.
Michael Prescott 73.
John Herrett 74.
Tom Perfect 74 *.
*Not a veteran.
These prize winners are well placed to win the veterans club championship subject to consistent skills being demonstrated when playing the second round and final round on June 2, 2022.
Advertisement
NEAREST THE PIN PRIZES
Hole 5, (Sponsor - Nicky Basson).
Winner, David Henley at 412cms.
Hole 14, (Sponsor - Jamie Judd).
Winner, Wayne Howard at 35cms.
THIS WEEK'S EVENTS
Advertisement
Thursday 2nd- 18 hole pro comp + Round 2 of the Vets Championships, Sponsored by Garry Dolbel.
Saturday 4th - monthly medal Sponsored by Felix Dorset Stud.
Sunday 5th - Cowra golf club match play championship Finals.
Two person ambrose NSW Country Championships at Cowra on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.