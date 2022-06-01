The importance of a conveyancer Advertising Feature

EXPERTS: Your conveyancer will assist you to meet your legal obligations and protect your rights and interests. Photo: Shutterstock.

You've found your dream home and your offer has been excepted. Although your home may be considered "sold" there is still work to be done.

To get you over the finish line, you'll need an expert legal advisor in your corner who understands how property law applies to your situation.

Ensuring all the legal paperwork is completed in a correct and timely fashion is the job of a solicitor or licensed conveyancer.

These specialists can help you complete your real estate transaction and help you avoid common pitfalls that can come with transferring property between parties - it's risk mitigation that can save you time, stress and a whole lot of money.

Your conveyancer will assist you to meet your legal obligations and protect your rights and interests.

It is not compulsory to engage a conveyancer to guide you through a transaction, but conveyancing work is highly technical and specialised, so a do-it-yourself approach can certainly be a minefield.

Errors can cause delays to settlement (requiring you to pay default interest) or even enable the other party to terminate the contract.

"Buying and selling a home is a big decision, and shouldn't be taken lightly," says Sam Almaliki, Co-Founder and CEO of Settle Easy. "A lot can go wrong if you decide to go it alone.

"Most property transactions in Australia are north of $1m, and your conveyancer is your legal representative looking after one of the most important decisions of your life.

"Apart from their in-depth knowledge of property law, people who work as conveyancing professionals are usually adept at engaging with the other parties involved in the transaction.

"They tend to be excellent communicators who have developed relationships with real estate agents, banks and others in the property ecosystem and can ensure your conveyancing transaction runs as smoothly as possible.

A good conveyancer should not only be an expert in property law but also have excellent people and communication skills. - Sam Almaliki, Co-Founder and CEO, Settle Easy

"The role has changed and will continue to do so. The process around conveyancing has become more digitised and less administrative, it is more related to providing expert advice around the intricacies and conditions of the property transfer."

What are conveyancers looking for?

Conveyancers will be looking for documents that are relevant to the sale.

This includes a wide variety of searches and documents, including examining the contract, looking at any encroachments or illegal building activity, checking for swimming pool compliance, examining strata reports, finding out if any government authority has a development planned that could impact the property, and checking for unpaid fees and rates.

The conveyancer's role can include arranging building and pest inspections and arranging finance if necessary.

They will arrange to exchange the contract of sale, pay the deposit and oversee the change of title.