Cowra benefits from Elvis

The benefits to Parkes of the Parkes Elvis Festival, usually held in January each year, are well known.
Not as well known is the fact that Cowra also benefits with an overspill of tourists staying locally.
Cowra Motor Inn in recent years has organised tours from Cowra to the Festival with tour participants staying at the Cowra Motor Inn, Allan Motel and Breakout Motel.
Cowra Motor Inn Proprietor Nicole Moroney took a bus of 90 guests to this year's Elvis Festival, held later than normal in April due to COVID.
"To see the joy on people's faces while maxing out on fun and laughter makes it worth the effort," Ms Moroney said.
"Parkes Elvis Festival develops economic growth not just for Parkes but also for the Central West Region," she said.
Ms Moroney said Cowra's participation in the festival wouldn't be possible without the work done by wait staff, chefs, maids, office staff, grounds people, coach drivers, support and IT staff working long and unusual hours.
"Everyone has gone above and beyond to make this Parkes Elvis Festival Tour a great success, I am very grateful," she said.
Guests attending the festival from Cowra dined at the Cowra Bowling Club, Lachlan Valley Hotel and Montrose House.
Cowra Bus Service provided two coaches to transport those staying in Cowra to Parkes and return each day.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
