The Braddon trained Gypsy Lane continues to build on her impressive resume with another smart performance at the Bathurst Greyhound meeting on Monday. Sent out a raging hot favourite Gypsy Lane speared out to lead all the way in a fast 17.64. At the same meeting Canowindra trainer Paul Britt was successful with Aston Current cruising to a two length win over Extra Specialism (Darren Sultana) and Electric lady (Dale Ashton) in a Grade 4/5 over 307 metres. Jumping from box six, Aston Current was poorly away and had just two dogs behind it early before making its way through the field to record the win. Monday's victory was win number 10 and followed Aston Current's previous start second to I'm Big Deal over the same distance at Bathurst on May 16. In the opening event at the meeting racegoers got the finish they were expecting as short-priced runners Coastal Ally ($1.95 favourite, Shane Pulbrook) and Im Big Deal ($2, Darren Wort) fought out the finish.

Gypsy Lane successful for Braddon kennel at Bathurst