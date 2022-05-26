school enrolments, Holmwood Public, learning, education

HOLMWOOD Public School has a heart for children. Our staff work together as a team to support and care for each and every one of our students. Each of our children has their own needs and skills, and we work hard to ensure that each child works to the best of their developmental potential. Holmwood Public School teachers are talented and committed. The school endeavours to challenge students to be critical and creative thinkers and to have opportunities to problem solve, design and develop through technology and programming, as well as in other design areas such as science and the arts. We support the arts through music, dance, drama and visual arts, and this year will be our first Small Schools' Creative Arts Combined Performance. Holmwood Public School has participated in the School Spectacular in Sydney and the Cowra Eisteddfod for a number of years now, and these remain important events on our school calendar. The Cowra Small Schools group work together regularly to participate in combined sports carnivals, swimming carnivals, and gala days. We have a proud tradition of combining with our sister schools and these interactions create wonderful opportunities. Located in a lovely country setting with lots of trees and surrounded by farmland, Holmwood Public School has an interactive-play bike track with a café, petrol pumps and a tunnel for younger riders, and a BMX track with jumps for older riders. The Holmwood family supports each other to thrive. We care about our students and families, and work with them to create the best possible outcomes for our children. Kindergarten Orientation will be held one morning a week for most of Term 4, and we would love to see you there. For more information about Holmwood Public School, visit www.holmwood-p.schools.nsw.gov.au, or call the school on 02 6342 2172.

Putting our students first

TAKING A BREAK: Darius, Ariah and Blair spend time having fun and hanging out in the much-loved cubby house. Photo: Supplied

DIGGING DEEP: There is always fun to be had, both in and out of the classroom. Photo: Supplied







