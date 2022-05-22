sport, local-sport,

It certainly wasn't what the Cowra Magpies were expecting, but they were hit by a freight train when they travelled to Bathurst on Saturday night to take on the Bathurst Panthers. When the sides last met the Magpies raced to a 14-0 lead before going down 38-20 but in their return clash on Saturday the young Magpies were starved of possession in the first half and never recovered. Panthers laid on more than a point a minute in the opening half of their Peter McDonald Premiership match against Cowra and when the final whistle sounded, the scoreboard read 64-10. Magpies co-coach Jack Buchanan said he was confident going into the game. "We came off a pretty solid win against St Pats then had a week off, but we started pretty slow," Buchanan said. "But even after they got out to 14-0 I was still confident in how we were travelling. We just needed a bit of ball. "In the first half we only had five sets of attack. If you don't have the ball and all you're doing is defending you can't do a lot. "But I was pretty confident that if we could get a bit of ball and have our fair share of attack we'd come home. "We just did too much defence early on and never really got back what we wanted to do." Jake Betts' men ran in 11 tries on their way to the commanding win at Carrington Park. "That's about as good as it gets," the Panthers skipper Jake Betts said. "That first half we completed 17 out of 19 sets and the two that we dropped were sort of down in the corner when we were attacking. It was a pretty clinical first half performance, I was pretty happy with that." Wearing the tribute red and green colours as a way to promote Railway's reunion for the title-winning 1980 and 1981 teams, prior to kick-off Panthers spoke about doing them justice. As they laid on four tries in the first 20 minutes to open the contest and zip out to a 24-0 lead, the intent Panthers had to do just that was clear. "A few of the old boys came and done a jersey preso before the game and they spoke about how special the jersey was to them. They're all coming back 40 years later to celebrate and that's just how good footy is," Betts said. "We spoke about doing the jersey proud and we did that today." The waves of attack from Panthers kept coming and from right across the paddock - Daniel Bain crashing straight through the middle of the ruck, while down the right edge centre Keelan Bresac produced a 50 metre effort. The score hit 42-0 five minutes out from the break after Dylan Miles crossed and Willie Wright booted conversion number six, but there was one more bit of pain for Cowra. With a minute left on the clock fullback Darcy Howard was sinbinned for lying on a tackled player. It took just four minutes after play resumed for Panthers to add to their tally, Doolan leaping to knock a Noah Griffiths bomb back to his team-mates and a handful of passes later McCoy White crossed. A Griffiths stab kick set up try nine for Mackenzie Atkins and Panthers cracked 50 points, but following that came Cowra's best period of football for the match. Hooker and captain Jack Nobes plus front rower Will Ingram worked hard to give the Magpies good field position and they were rewarded with a try on each edge - wingers Josh Weston and Tom Thuaux crossing. But fittingly Panthers responded with another two tries, Tom Lemmich throwing a nice dummy on his way to scoring between the sticks while Betts iced the performance with one of his own with 28 seconds remaining. Wright finished with 10 conversions from 11 attempts. "There was probably a five or 10 minute period there where we were falling off tackles, but that's to be expected when you're up by that much," Betts said. "I would've liked to keep them to zero, but I'm pretty happy with that." This weekend the Magpies are back home against Orange CYMS with Buchanan stressing this week will be about preparing for CYMS. "We're all travelling all right," he said when asked about any injury concerns. "We don't need any more," he said. "They'll be games from about 9am this weekend with the juniors on right through to first grade. "We'll get back to training and quickly address but put behind what happened (against Panthers), rub that one out and move on pretty quickly," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/90415e3d-1a9c-4b72-89b8-3e2de4ff3538.JPG/r0_425_4556_2999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg